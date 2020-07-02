816 Voltamp Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable 3~2~2 in the popular Chapel Creek Ranch, walk to new elementary! Ceramic tile flooring throughout entire home, no carpet, with fresh interior paint 2.5 yr ago. High ceilings throughout with open living room space with WBFP. Dish and Oven~Range 3 yrs old, fridge to stay. 3.5 year A~C condenser and 3.5 yr roof as well. Newly stained fence and covered deck in backyard for entertaining! Large master bedroom with dual sinks and garden tub in master bath. Very well maintained and ready for immediate move-in!