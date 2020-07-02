All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated December 20 2019 at 8:31 AM

816 Voltamp Drive

816 Voltamp Drive · No Longer Available
Location

816 Voltamp Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76108
Chapel Creek Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable 3~2~2 in the popular Chapel Creek Ranch, walk to new elementary! Ceramic tile flooring throughout entire home, no carpet, with fresh interior paint 2.5 yr ago. High ceilings throughout with open living room space with WBFP. Dish and Oven~Range 3 yrs old, fridge to stay. 3.5 year A~C condenser and 3.5 yr roof as well. Newly stained fence and covered deck in backyard for entertaining! Large master bedroom with dual sinks and garden tub in master bath. Very well maintained and ready for immediate move-in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 816 Voltamp Drive have any available units?
816 Voltamp Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 816 Voltamp Drive have?
Some of 816 Voltamp Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 816 Voltamp Drive currently offering any rent specials?
816 Voltamp Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 816 Voltamp Drive pet-friendly?
No, 816 Voltamp Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 816 Voltamp Drive offer parking?
Yes, 816 Voltamp Drive offers parking.
Does 816 Voltamp Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 816 Voltamp Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 816 Voltamp Drive have a pool?
No, 816 Voltamp Drive does not have a pool.
Does 816 Voltamp Drive have accessible units?
No, 816 Voltamp Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 816 Voltamp Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 816 Voltamp Drive has units with dishwashers.

