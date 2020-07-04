All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 816 Panay Way Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
816 Panay Way Drive
Last updated March 18 2019 at 2:48 PM

816 Panay Way Drive

816 Panay Way Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

816 Panay Way Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76108

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3/2 1/2 bath has everything you need! Beautifully remodeled with soft grey faux wood flooring, fresh paint, all new granite counter tops, custom kitchen cabinets w perfectly appointed drawer sizes, and even a pull out spice rack. You will enjoy 2 full baths upstairs, and spacious master closet space. Step outside to a covered patio, and a great Texas size back yard with a storage shed. A true 2 car garage with remote opener, and separate storage room in garage with shelving.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 816 Panay Way Drive have any available units?
816 Panay Way Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 816 Panay Way Drive have?
Some of 816 Panay Way Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 816 Panay Way Drive currently offering any rent specials?
816 Panay Way Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 816 Panay Way Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 816 Panay Way Drive is pet friendly.
Does 816 Panay Way Drive offer parking?
Yes, 816 Panay Way Drive offers parking.
Does 816 Panay Way Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 816 Panay Way Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 816 Panay Way Drive have a pool?
No, 816 Panay Way Drive does not have a pool.
Does 816 Panay Way Drive have accessible units?
No, 816 Panay Way Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 816 Panay Way Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 816 Panay Way Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity at Left Bank
411 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Sorrento Apartments
5800 Sandshell Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Arbors on Oakmont
6000 Oakmont Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Sagestone Village
3255 Sagestone Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Constellation Ranch
500 W Loop 820 S
Fort Worth, TX 76108
The Sovereign
5301 N Tarrant Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Camden Centreport
3999 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
The Retreat at River Ranch
4850 River Ranch Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University