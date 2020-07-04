816 Panay Way Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

This 3/2 1/2 bath has everything you need! Beautifully remodeled with soft grey faux wood flooring, fresh paint, all new granite counter tops, custom kitchen cabinets w perfectly appointed drawer sizes, and even a pull out spice rack. You will enjoy 2 full baths upstairs, and spacious master closet space. Step outside to a covered patio, and a great Texas size back yard with a storage shed. A true 2 car garage with remote opener, and separate storage room in garage with shelving.



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.