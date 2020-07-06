Rent Calculator
816 Lombardy Court
816 Lombardy Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
816 Lombardy Court, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Woodhaven
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 816 Lombardy Court have any available units?
816 Lombardy Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 816 Lombardy Court have?
Some of 816 Lombardy Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 816 Lombardy Court currently offering any rent specials?
816 Lombardy Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 816 Lombardy Court pet-friendly?
No, 816 Lombardy Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 816 Lombardy Court offer parking?
Yes, 816 Lombardy Court offers parking.
Does 816 Lombardy Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 816 Lombardy Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 816 Lombardy Court have a pool?
No, 816 Lombardy Court does not have a pool.
Does 816 Lombardy Court have accessible units?
No, 816 Lombardy Court does not have accessible units.
Does 816 Lombardy Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 816 Lombardy Court has units with dishwashers.
