813 May Street Unit 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly new construction

Cute 2-1 in the Near Southside (Hospital District) - Location, Location, Location! Live in the up and coming NEAR SOUTHSIDE. Wonderful 2-1 residence with lots of charm. The kitchen features an electric range, microwave, and refrigerator. The living room has a faux fireplace and lovely real hardwood floors. The bath features an old fashioned claw foot tub with an oval shower curtain rod and large rainfall showerhead. You won't find neat features like this in new construction. The home even has a stack unit washer and dryer for your convenience. The location is great for taking advantage of the lively downtown nightlife and all that Fort Worth offers. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval (NO CATS); deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5874489)