813 May Street Unit 1
Last updated June 24 2020 at 11:45 AM

813 May Street Unit 1

813 May St · No Longer Available
Location

813 May St, Fort Worth, TX 76104

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
new construction
Cute 2-1 in the Near Southside (Hospital District) - Location, Location, Location! Live in the up and coming NEAR SOUTHSIDE. Wonderful 2-1 residence with lots of charm. The kitchen features an electric range, microwave, and refrigerator. The living room has a faux fireplace and lovely real hardwood floors. The bath features an old fashioned claw foot tub with an oval shower curtain rod and large rainfall showerhead. You won't find neat features like this in new construction. The home even has a stack unit washer and dryer for your convenience. The location is great for taking advantage of the lively downtown nightlife and all that Fort Worth offers. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval (NO CATS); deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5874489)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 May Street Unit 1 have any available units?
813 May Street Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 813 May Street Unit 1 have?
Some of 813 May Street Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 813 May Street Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
813 May Street Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 May Street Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 813 May Street Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 813 May Street Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 813 May Street Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 813 May Street Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 813 May Street Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 May Street Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 813 May Street Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 813 May Street Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 813 May Street Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 813 May Street Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 813 May Street Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
