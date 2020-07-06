All apartments in Fort Worth
8124 Spruce Valley Drive
Last updated March 7 2020 at 6:20 PM

8124 Spruce Valley Drive

8124 Spruce Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8124 Spruce Valley Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
This is a great single story 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Keller ISD. Fresh neutral paint. Master suite with garden tub and walk in closets. Owner prefers no pets but may consider one small dog with strong application and additional deposit. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1350 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per Broker.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8124 Spruce Valley Drive have any available units?
8124 Spruce Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 8124 Spruce Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8124 Spruce Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8124 Spruce Valley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8124 Spruce Valley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8124 Spruce Valley Drive offer parking?
No, 8124 Spruce Valley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8124 Spruce Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8124 Spruce Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8124 Spruce Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 8124 Spruce Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8124 Spruce Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 8124 Spruce Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8124 Spruce Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8124 Spruce Valley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8124 Spruce Valley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8124 Spruce Valley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

