8124 Spruce Valley Drive

This is a great single story 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Keller ISD. Fresh neutral paint. Master suite with garden tub and walk in closets. Owner prefers no pets but may consider one small dog with strong application and additional deposit. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1350 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per Broker.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.