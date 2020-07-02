All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8120 Camelot Road

8120 Camelot Road · No Longer Available
Location

8120 Camelot Road, Fort Worth, TX 76134
Willow Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*What a doll house! This brick home has beautiful vaulted ceilings with a brick fireplace. Updated kitchen with appliances, including refrigerator. Gorgeous tiled floor, spacious master with master bath.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8120 Camelot Road have any available units?
8120 Camelot Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8120 Camelot Road have?
Some of 8120 Camelot Road's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8120 Camelot Road currently offering any rent specials?
8120 Camelot Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8120 Camelot Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8120 Camelot Road is pet friendly.
Does 8120 Camelot Road offer parking?
No, 8120 Camelot Road does not offer parking.
Does 8120 Camelot Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8120 Camelot Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8120 Camelot Road have a pool?
No, 8120 Camelot Road does not have a pool.
Does 8120 Camelot Road have accessible units?
No, 8120 Camelot Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8120 Camelot Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8120 Camelot Road does not have units with dishwashers.

