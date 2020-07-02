8120 Camelot Road

Amenities

APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*What a doll house! This brick home has beautiful vaulted ceilings with a brick fireplace. Updated kitchen with appliances, including refrigerator. Gorgeous tiled floor, spacious master with master bath.

