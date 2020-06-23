All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 8116 Ross Lake Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
8116 Ross Lake Drive
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:21 AM

8116 Ross Lake Drive

8116 Ross Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8116 Ross Lake Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Parkwood Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Lovely 4 bedroom the quiet, highly desirable North fort worth area. Easy access to 820 and 35, this location is ideal! House sits quietly off the road with large mature trees. Split floor plan offers a master retreat. Oversized dining and formal living at entry, wood deck to enjoy in the backyard. Please text agent to apply. Links are sent out after app fee is paid. It is the responsibility of the Buyer’s Agent to communicate to the Buyer that ALL due diligence duties are the sole obligation of the Buyer, Including square footage, inspections, appraisals, confirm all school district info, and the safety of your clients on the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8116 Ross Lake Drive have any available units?
8116 Ross Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8116 Ross Lake Drive have?
Some of 8116 Ross Lake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8116 Ross Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8116 Ross Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8116 Ross Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8116 Ross Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8116 Ross Lake Drive offer parking?
No, 8116 Ross Lake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8116 Ross Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8116 Ross Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8116 Ross Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 8116 Ross Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8116 Ross Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 8116 Ross Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8116 Ross Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8116 Ross Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hidden Lakes
5333 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Trinity Bluff Urban Apartments
701 E Bluff St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Coventry At Cityview
5200 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Sycamore Center Villas
7901 Chandra Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Sagestone Village
3255 Sagestone Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Venue at 8651
8651 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Sixty25 at Ridgelea Hills
6025 Milburn St
Fort Worth, TX 76116

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University