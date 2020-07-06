Amenities
8116 Amistad Ct. Available 03/16/19 Meticulously Renovated 3/2 w Den Pool/Spa/Covered Patio - Granite - Custom Cabinets - Custom Travertine Shower - Coming SOON! Apply NOW~~
Meticulously renovated home near North Tarrant Parkway in North Fort Worth.
** Furniture pictured is not included**
8116 Amistad Ct
Fort Worth TX 76137
1872 Sq. Ft. (+/-)
3 Bedrooms + Den
2 Bathrooms
10' Ceilings
Solar Screens
Heated Pool and Hot tub
Covered Patio with Ceiling Fan
HUGE YARD
Designer Oil Rubbed Bronze light fixtures with LED bulbs.
Spacious Living Room
Decorative Stacked Stone Fireplace
Open Kitchen w/ Large Island
Custom Knotty Alder Cabinets
Star Breach Granite Counter-Tops in Kitchen and Master Bath
STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES
INCLUDES Gas Double oven and stove
INCLUDES Bosch Dishwasher
INCLUDES Microwave
Built in Wine Rack
Master Bath features include:
Custom Travertine Shower and Flooring
Dual Sink Vanity
Jetted Tub
Huge Walk in Closet
Other Features Include:
Ceiling Fans
Large Pantry
Laundry Area with Granite Countertop and Overhead cabinet.
Attached 2 car Garage with opener
Private Fenced Yard
* Resident pay monthly pool maintenance fee**
Pet Friendly
PET POLICY: Turn Key limits pets to certain breeds and limits the number of pets on a per property basis. The prohibited breeds are: Akita, American Bulldog, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois, Caucasion Mtn Dog/Ovcharka, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Keeshond, Mastiff, Pitt Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid, or any mix of the above. (The list of prohibited breeds may change based on new breeds and insurance regulations regarding pet breeds not covered by policies. If you have any concerns about your pets, please contact the Turn Key office prior to submitting an application.)
GREAT FORT WORTH LOCATION:
Located just South of N. Tarrant Parkway
20 Minutes to Down Town Fort Worth easy access to Alliance/ Heritage
