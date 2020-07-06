Amenities

8116 Amistad Ct. Available 03/16/19 Meticulously Renovated 3/2 w Den Pool/Spa/Covered Patio - Granite - Custom Cabinets - Custom Travertine Shower - Coming SOON! Apply NOW~~



Meticulously renovated home near North Tarrant Parkway in North Fort Worth.



=== MUST SEE PICS ===

** Furniture pictured is not included**



8116 Amistad Ct

Fort Worth TX 76137



1872 Sq. Ft. (+/-)

3 Bedrooms + Den

2 Bathrooms

10' Ceilings

Solar Screens

Heated Pool and Hot tub

Covered Patio with Ceiling Fan

HUGE YARD

Designer Oil Rubbed Bronze light fixtures with LED bulbs.

Spacious Living Room

Decorative Fire Place

Decorative Stacked Stone Fireplace

Open Kitchen w/ Large Island

Custom Knotty Alder Cabinets

Star Breach Granite Counter-Tops in Kitchen and Master Bath

STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES

INCLUDES Gas Double oven and stove

INCLUDES Bosch Dishwasher

INCLUDES Microwave

Built in Wine Rack



Master Bath features include:

Custom Travertine Shower and Flooring

Dual Sink Vanity

Jetted Tub

Huge Walk in Closet

Other Features Include:

Ceiling Fans

Large Pantry

Laundry Area with Granite Countertop and Overhead cabinet.

Attached 2 car Garage with opener

Private Fenced Yard

* Resident pay monthly pool maintenance fee**

Pet Friendly



PET POLICY: Turn Key limits pets to certain breeds and limits the number of pets on a per property basis. The prohibited breeds are: Akita, American Bulldog, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois, Caucasion Mtn Dog/Ovcharka, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Keeshond, Mastiff, Pitt Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid, or any mix of the above. (The list of prohibited breeds may change based on new breeds and insurance regulations regarding pet breeds not covered by policies. If you have any concerns about your pets, please contact the Turn Key office prior to submitting an application.)



GREAT FORT WORTH LOCATION:

Located just South of N. Tarrant Parkway

20 Minutes to Down Town Fort Worth easy access to Alliance/ Heritage



