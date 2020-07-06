All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8116 Amistad Ct.

8116 Amistad Court · No Longer Available
Location

8116 Amistad Court, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Parkwood Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
8116 Amistad Ct. Available 03/16/19 Meticulously Renovated 3/2 w Den Pool/Spa/Covered Patio - Granite - Custom Cabinets - Custom Travertine Shower - Coming SOON! Apply NOW~~

Meticulously renovated home near North Tarrant Parkway in North Fort Worth.

=== MUST SEE PICS ===
** Furniture pictured is not included**

View all available properties at www.turnkeydfw.com

8116 Amistad Ct
Fort Worth TX 76137

1872 Sq. Ft. (+/-)
3 Bedrooms + Den
2 Bathrooms
10' Ceilings
Solar Screens
Heated Pool and Hot tub
Covered Patio with Ceiling Fan
HUGE YARD
Designer Oil Rubbed Bronze light fixtures with LED bulbs.
Spacious Living Room
Decorative Fire Place
Decorative Stacked Stone Fireplace
Open Kitchen w/ Large Island
Custom Knotty Alder Cabinets
Star Breach Granite Counter-Tops in Kitchen and Master Bath
STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES
INCLUDES Gas Double oven and stove
INCLUDES Bosch Dishwasher
INCLUDES Microwave
Built in Wine Rack

Master Bath features include:
Custom Travertine Shower and Flooring
Dual Sink Vanity
Jetted Tub
Huge Walk in Closet
Other Features Include:
Ceiling Fans
Large Pantry
Laundry Area with Granite Countertop and Overhead cabinet.
Attached 2 car Garage with opener
Private Fenced Yard
* Resident pay monthly pool maintenance fee**
Pet Friendly

PET POLICY: Turn Key limits pets to certain breeds and limits the number of pets on a per property basis. The prohibited breeds are: Akita, American Bulldog, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois, Caucasion Mtn Dog/Ovcharka, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Keeshond, Mastiff, Pitt Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid, or any mix of the above. (The list of prohibited breeds may change based on new breeds and insurance regulations regarding pet breeds not covered by policies. If you have any concerns about your pets, please contact the Turn Key office prior to submitting an application.)

GREAT FORT WORTH LOCATION:
Located just South of N. Tarrant Parkway
20 Minutes to Down Town Fort Worth easy access to Alliance/ Heritage

"Keeping you happy in your home"

Sponsoring Broker Turn Key Real Estate Management, LLC. TX license # 9002423

** OWNER AGENT **

"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. Policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."

**THIS PROPERTY IS PROFESSIONALLY LEASED AND/OR MANAGED BY TURN KEY REAL ESTATE & MANAGEMENT SERVICES, LLC.

IF YOU ARE NOT WORKING WITH A LICENSED TEXAS REAL ESTATE AGENT OR A MEMBER OF THE TURN KEY STAFF, YOU MAY BE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM.

IF YOU BELIEVE YOU ARE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM, PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE AT 877-727-4767.

THIS NOTICE IS GOOD FOR THE CALENDAR YEAR OF 2019.**

(RLNE2350305)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

