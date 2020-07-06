8109 Slide Rock Drive

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/986995d064 ---- Captivating 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom brick home near park, community tennis courts/trails. The entryway boasts open concept between both kitchen, dining room, and living room. Spacious kitchen has newer stove/oven, microwave with eating area. Second family area located upstairs near large sized bedrooms. Nicely landscaped front and backyard with large trees. Beautiful property all around ready for move-in!! To schedule a viewing, please visit www.allcountygroup.com under Available Rentals and choose the green Schedule a Showing button on the property you would like to see. Call All County Office (817) 567-2500. Security Deposit: $2,200.00 Pet Fee: $300 NRF pet fee for the first pet, and $150.00 NRF for the 2nd due at lease signing. $25 monthly pet fee per animal. Admin. Fee: $300