Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

8109 Berkshire Drive

Location

8109 Berkshire Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
extra storage
microwave
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Open concept 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with large master suite, mature trees and a big back yard. This property will not be on the market long. New stove and microwave, new carpet in the smaller bedrooms, tile throughout the rest of the house. This has a large utility room for extra storage. The master has a garden tub with a separate shower and a large walk in closet. This home is in Keller ISD and located close to several schools. Call 817-306-1919 to schedule an appointment to view.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8109 Berkshire Drive have any available units?
8109 Berkshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8109 Berkshire Drive have?
Some of 8109 Berkshire Drive's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8109 Berkshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8109 Berkshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8109 Berkshire Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8109 Berkshire Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8109 Berkshire Drive offer parking?
No, 8109 Berkshire Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8109 Berkshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8109 Berkshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8109 Berkshire Drive have a pool?
No, 8109 Berkshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8109 Berkshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 8109 Berkshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8109 Berkshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8109 Berkshire Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

