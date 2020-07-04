8109 Berkshire Drive

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets extra storage microwave bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet extra storage microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

Open concept 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with large master suite, mature trees and a big back yard. This property will not be on the market long. New stove and microwave, new carpet in the smaller bedrooms, tile throughout the rest of the house. This has a large utility room for extra storage. The master has a garden tub with a separate shower and a large walk in closet. This home is in Keller ISD and located close to several schools. Call 817-306-1919 to schedule an appointment to view.

Contact us to schedule a showing.