8106 Tanner Avenue

APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS ARE IN THE SUPPLEMENT SECTION OF LISTING. Beautiful newly built unit is ready. Located near Lockheed, downtown FW, Joint Naval Air Station with easy access to I-30 and 8-20. Plenty of shopping and restaurants nearby. EVERYTHING IN THE UNIT IS NEW. Granite counters throughout, blinds, disposal, stainless steel appliances, heavy duty vinyl plank flooring in high traffic area, stand up shower in master and tub shower combo in guest bathroom. INCOME MUST BE 3 TIMES MONTHLY RENT. PETS ARE ACCEPTED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS. No aggressive breeds. Property will be open for viewing by listing agent during open house times only. Email questions to the agent.