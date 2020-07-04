All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 8106 Tanner Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
8106 Tanner Avenue
Last updated September 24 2019 at 3:02 AM

8106 Tanner Avenue

8106 Tanner Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8106 Tanner Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Western Hills North

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
new construction
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS ARE IN THE SUPPLEMENT SECTION OF LISTING. Beautiful newly built unit is ready. Located near Lockheed, downtown FW, Joint Naval Air Station with easy access to I-30 and 8-20. Plenty of shopping and restaurants nearby. EVERYTHING IN THE UNIT IS NEW. Granite counters throughout, blinds, disposal, stainless steel appliances, heavy duty vinyl plank flooring in high traffic area, stand up shower in master and tub shower combo in guest bathroom. INCOME MUST BE 3 TIMES MONTHLY RENT. PETS ARE ACCEPTED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS. No aggressive breeds. Property will be open for viewing by listing agent during open house times only. Email questions to the agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8106 Tanner Avenue have any available units?
8106 Tanner Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8106 Tanner Avenue have?
Some of 8106 Tanner Avenue's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8106 Tanner Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8106 Tanner Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8106 Tanner Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8106 Tanner Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8106 Tanner Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8106 Tanner Avenue offers parking.
Does 8106 Tanner Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8106 Tanner Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8106 Tanner Avenue have a pool?
No, 8106 Tanner Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8106 Tanner Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8106 Tanner Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8106 Tanner Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8106 Tanner Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Asher
807 The Heights Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Rivervue
5828 Arborlawn Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Crest Oasis
4701 American Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76040
Dakota Ridge
6776 Westcreek Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Loft Vue
3125 Mccart Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Summers Landing
3900 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Centreport
14301 Centre Station Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Lake Pointe
6111 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University