8054 Raleigh Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home featuring split bedroom arrangement, upgraded hard surface flooring. Master suite offers separate garden tub and shower. Brick fireplace Eat in kitchen with gas stove top, ceiling fans, large front porch and pergola at back.

Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1400.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.