Fort Worth, TX
8054 Raleigh Drive
Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:00 PM

8054 Raleigh Drive

8054 Raleigh Drive · No Longer Available
Fort Worth
Location

8054 Raleigh Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Meadow Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home featuring split bedroom arrangement, upgraded hard surface flooring. Master suite offers separate garden tub and shower. Brick fireplace Eat in kitchen with gas stove top, ceiling fans, large front porch and pergola at back.
Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1400.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8054 Raleigh Drive have any available units?
8054 Raleigh Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8054 Raleigh Drive have?
Some of 8054 Raleigh Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8054 Raleigh Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8054 Raleigh Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8054 Raleigh Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8054 Raleigh Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8054 Raleigh Drive offer parking?
No, 8054 Raleigh Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8054 Raleigh Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8054 Raleigh Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8054 Raleigh Drive have a pool?
No, 8054 Raleigh Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8054 Raleigh Drive have accessible units?
No, 8054 Raleigh Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8054 Raleigh Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8054 Raleigh Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

