Fort Worth, TX
8053 Brook Ridge Drive
Last updated November 12 2019 at 5:59 AM

8053 Brook Ridge Drive

8053 Brook Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Fort Worth
Location

8053 Brook Ridge Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76120
John T. White

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
This house has it all! Beautifully laid out with Luxury vinyl plank and ceramic tiles. The house includes 4 bedrooms, all having fan ceilings in each room. The master has walk in closets, separate garden tub and shower. Spacious living area that opens into the kitchen. The kitchen includes a refrigerator with the house. The patio opens up to a beautiful back yard with no houses behind you. You can have it all with this house. It also includes washer and dryer. Come see today. It will not disappoint!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8053 Brook Ridge Drive have any available units?
8053 Brook Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8053 Brook Ridge Drive have?
Some of 8053 Brook Ridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8053 Brook Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8053 Brook Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8053 Brook Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8053 Brook Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8053 Brook Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8053 Brook Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 8053 Brook Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8053 Brook Ridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8053 Brook Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 8053 Brook Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8053 Brook Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 8053 Brook Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8053 Brook Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8053 Brook Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

