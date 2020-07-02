8053 Brook Ridge Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

This house has it all! Beautifully laid out with Luxury vinyl plank and ceramic tiles. The house includes 4 bedrooms, all having fan ceilings in each room. The master has walk in closets, separate garden tub and shower. Spacious living area that opens into the kitchen. The kitchen includes a refrigerator with the house. The patio opens up to a beautiful back yard with no houses behind you. You can have it all with this house. It also includes washer and dryer. Come see today. It will not disappoint!