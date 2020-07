Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully Crafted 4-2-2 in Fort Worth. Interior features formal living and dining area, eat in kitchen with tons of counter cabinet space. Big living area with brick fire place. Large master bedroom with dual sinks, separate shower and tub and walk in closet. 3 spacious spare bedrooms. Fenced yard with 2 car garage. Has a Nest learning thermostat for energy savings. Close to schools, highways and shopping.