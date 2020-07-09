All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 8033 Pretoria Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
8033 Pretoria Place
Last updated May 1 2020 at 1:48 AM

8033 Pretoria Place

8033 Pretoria Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8033 Pretoria Place, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Hulen Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
Three way split bedrooms share ample baths. Two story offers 2 living on each level. The upstairs has a media room and gameroom big enough for pool or ping pong table. Kitchen offers breakfast bar & island with loads of room for all the family chefs!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8033 Pretoria Place have any available units?
8033 Pretoria Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8033 Pretoria Place have?
Some of 8033 Pretoria Place's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8033 Pretoria Place currently offering any rent specials?
8033 Pretoria Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8033 Pretoria Place pet-friendly?
No, 8033 Pretoria Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8033 Pretoria Place offer parking?
Yes, 8033 Pretoria Place offers parking.
Does 8033 Pretoria Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8033 Pretoria Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8033 Pretoria Place have a pool?
Yes, 8033 Pretoria Place has a pool.
Does 8033 Pretoria Place have accessible units?
No, 8033 Pretoria Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8033 Pretoria Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8033 Pretoria Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Bell Gardens
9500 Trinity Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76118
University Heights
2901 Stanley Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Park 7
201 Wimberly Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Longhorn Crossing
1101 Longhorn Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
Sagewater Village
9340 Feather Grass Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Magnolia Lofts on Vickery
801 W Vickery Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Trinity Meadows
4633 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76133
The Dixon at Stonegate
2501 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University