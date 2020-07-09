8033 Pretoria Place, Fort Worth, TX 76123 Hulen Heights
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
Three way split bedrooms share ample baths. Two story offers 2 living on each level. The upstairs has a media room and gameroom big enough for pool or ping pong table. Kitchen offers breakfast bar & island with loads of room for all the family chefs!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8033 Pretoria Place have any available units?
8033 Pretoria Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8033 Pretoria Place have?
Some of 8033 Pretoria Place's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8033 Pretoria Place currently offering any rent specials?
8033 Pretoria Place is not currently offering any rent specials.