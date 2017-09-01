8026 West Elizabeth Lane

Amenities
Spacious, Clean 3/2 Duplex w/Private Fenced Yard Includes: Kitchen Appliances, Laundry Area, Ceilings Fans, Stained Concrete Flooring, Garage
BEAUTIFUL DUPLEX HOME FEATURING:
1 Car Attached Garage
INCLUDES Refrigerator
INCLUDES Stove
INCLUDES Dishwasher
INCLUDES Microwave
Master Walk-In-Closet
Private Fenced Yard
Pet Friendly
GREAT LOCATION IN WEST FORT WORTH WITHIN MINUTES OF:
LOCATED Off Cherry Lane
EASY FWY ACCESS ~ I-30 ~ I-820 ~ HWY 183/ALTA MERE
NEAR Historic Camp Bowie
NEAR Joint Reserve Base
NEAR Lockheed Martin
NEAR Downtown Fort Worth
NEAR Ridgemar Mall
MINUTES TO GREAT LOCAL RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING & ENTERTAINMENT
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,095, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
