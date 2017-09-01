All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated October 17 2019

8026 West Elizabeth Lane

8026 W Elizabeth Ln · No Longer Available
Location

8026 W Elizabeth Ln, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Western Hills North

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
microwave
accessible
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious, Clean 3/2 Duplex w/Private Fenced Yard Includes: Kitchen Appliances, Laundry Area, Ceilings Fans, Stained Concrete Flooring, Garage

View all available properties at http://www.turnkeydfw.com/
Video Walk Through http://youtu.be/Lr2KNTCicSY

BEAUTIFUL DUPLEX HOME FEATURING:
1 Car Attached Garage
INCLUDES Refrigerator
INCLUDES Stove
INCLUDES Dishwasher
INCLUDES Microwave
Master Walk-In-Closet
Private Fenced Yard
Pet Friendly

GREAT LOCATION IN WEST FORT WORTH WITHIN MINUTES OF:
LOCATED Off Cherry Lane
EASY FWY ACCESS ~ I-30 ~ I-820 ~ HWY 183/ALTA MERE
NEAR Historic Camp Bowie
NEAR Joint Reserve Base
NEAR Lockheed Martin
NEAR Downtown Fort Worth
NEAR Ridgemar Mall
MINUTES TO GREAT LOCAL RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING & ENTERTAINMENT

"Keeping you happy in your home"

Sponsoring Broker Turn Key Real Estate Management LLC. TX license # 9002423

"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. Policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."

**THIS PROPERTY IS PROFESSIONALLY LEASED AND/OR MANAGED BY TURN KEY REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT, LLC

IF YOU ARE NOT WORKING WITH A LICENSED TEXAS REAL ESTATE AGENT OR A MEMBER OF THE TURN KEY STAFF, YOU MAY BE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM.

IF YOU BELIEVE YOU ARE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM, PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE AT 877-727-4767.

THIS NOTICE IS GOOD FOR THE CALENDAR YEAR OF 2019.**

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,095, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8026 West Elizabeth Lane have any available units?
8026 West Elizabeth Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8026 West Elizabeth Lane have?
Some of 8026 West Elizabeth Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8026 West Elizabeth Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8026 West Elizabeth Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8026 West Elizabeth Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8026 West Elizabeth Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8026 West Elizabeth Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8026 West Elizabeth Lane offers parking.
Does 8026 West Elizabeth Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8026 West Elizabeth Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8026 West Elizabeth Lane have a pool?
No, 8026 West Elizabeth Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8026 West Elizabeth Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 8026 West Elizabeth Lane has accessible units.
Does 8026 West Elizabeth Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8026 West Elizabeth Lane has units with dishwashers.

