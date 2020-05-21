8008 Trimble Drive

Amenities

This 3 bedroom 1 bath, 1,347 sf home is located in Fort Worth, TX. This home features beautiful hardwood and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with white appliances, and spacious dining area. Fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining, professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees, must be verified with documentation.