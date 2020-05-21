All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8008 Trimble Drive

8008 Trimble Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8008 Trimble Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76134
Southbrook Park

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 1 bath, 1,347 sf home is located in Fort Worth, TX. This home features beautiful hardwood and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with white appliances, and spacious dining area. Fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining, professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees, must be verified with documentation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 3
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8008 Trimble Drive have any available units?
8008 Trimble Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8008 Trimble Drive have?
Some of 8008 Trimble Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8008 Trimble Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8008 Trimble Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8008 Trimble Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8008 Trimble Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8008 Trimble Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8008 Trimble Drive offers parking.
Does 8008 Trimble Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8008 Trimble Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8008 Trimble Drive have a pool?
No, 8008 Trimble Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8008 Trimble Drive have accessible units?
No, 8008 Trimble Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8008 Trimble Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8008 Trimble Drive has units with dishwashers.

