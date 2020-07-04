8007 Bangor Drive

Amenities
Move-in Ready ~ Apply TODAY~
Come home to this beautiful property!! Enjoy the "easy on the eyes" landscaping that greets you when you pull into your driveway. Park your cars in the spacious two-car garage. Walk into your new home with ceramic hardwood tile. Cooking has never been easier with spacious granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a pantry to store items in. You will find your bedrooms upstairs as well as the laundry room. Never lug your laundry up and down the stairs! The master suite is complete with a walk-in closet, custom shower, granite countertops, and upgraded lighting. Relax in your private fenced back yard!
*Renters Insurance Required*
STUNNING 3/2.5 TOWNHOME INCLUDING:
1505 Sq. Ft (+/-)
3 Bedrooms
2.5 Baths
GRANITE In Kitchen and Bathrooms
BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN APPLIANCES
INCLUDES Refrigerator
INCLUDES Stove w/Oven
INCLUDES Microwave
INCLUDES Dishwasher
INCLUDES Garbage Disposal
OVER-SIZED Kitchen Pantry
Dining Area
Master Suite
WALK_IN Master Shower
Large Master Walk-In Closet
Spacious Master Bathroom
Ceiling Fans
Carpet & Tile Flooring
Attached Garage
Spacious Wood Fenced Yard
Pet-Friendly
MANY Beautiful Upgrades!!
PET POLICY: Turn Key limits pets to certain breeds and limits the number of pets on a per property basis. The prohibited breeds are Akita, American Bulldog, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois, Caucasian Mtn Dog/Ovcharka, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Keeshond, Mastiff, Pitt Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid, or any mix of the above. (The list of prohibited breeds may change based on new breeds and insurance regulations regarding pet breeds not covered by policies. If you have any concerns about your pets, please contact the Turn Key office prior to submitting an application.)
Great Benbrook Location:
Minutes to Downtown Fort Worth
Near Ridgemar Mall
Located Off Camp Bowie
Near Joint Reserve Military Base
Minutes to GREAT Dining, Entertainment, and Shopping!!
