8007 Bangor Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible on-site laundry parking garage

Move-in Ready ~ Apply TODAY~



Come home to this beautiful property!! Enjoy the "easy on the eyes" landscaping that greets you when you pull into your driveway. Park your cars in the spacious two-car garage. Walk into your new home with ceramic hardwood tile. Cooking has never been easier with spacious granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a pantry to store items in. You will find your bedrooms upstairs as well as the laundry room. Never lug your laundry up and down the stairs! The master suite is complete with a walk-in closet, custom shower, granite countertops, and upgraded lighting. Relax in your private fenced back yard!



*Renters Insurance Required*



View all available properties at www.turnkeydfw.com



STUNNING 3/2.5 TOWNHOME INCLUDING:

1505 Sq. Ft (+/-)

3 Bedrooms

2.5 Baths

GRANITE In Kitchen and Bathrooms

BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN APPLIANCES

INCLUDES Refrigerator

INCLUDES Stove w/Oven

INCLUDES Microwave

INCLUDES Dishwasher

INCLUDES Garbage Disposal

OVER-SIZED Kitchen Pantry

Dining Area

Master Suite

WALK_IN Master Shower

Large Master Walk-In Closet

Spacious Master Bathroom

Ceiling Fans

Carpet & Tile Flooring

Attached Garage

Spacious Wood Fenced Yard

Pet-Friendly

MANY Beautiful Upgrades!!



PET POLICY: Turn Key limits pets to certain breeds and limits the number of pets on a per property basis. The prohibited breeds are Akita, American Bulldog, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois, Caucasian Mtn Dog/Ovcharka, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Keeshond, Mastiff, Pitt Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid, or any mix of the above. (The list of prohibited breeds may change based on new breeds and insurance regulations regarding pet breeds not covered by policies. If you have any concerns about your pets, please contact the Turn Key office prior to submitting an application.)



Great Benbrook Location:

Minutes to Downtown Fort Worth

Near Ridgemar Mall

Located Off Camp Bowie

Near Joint Reserve Military Base

Minutes to GREAT Dining, Entertainment, and Shopping!!



"Keeping you happy in your home"



Sponsoring Broker Turn Key Real Estate Management LLC. TX license # 9002423



"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."



**THIS PROPERTY IS PROFESSIONALLY LEASED AND/OR MANAGED BY TURN KEY REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT, LLC



IF YOU ARE NOT WORKING WITH A LICENSED TEXAS REAL ESTATE AGENT OR A MEMBER OF THE TURN KEY STAFF, YOU MAY BE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM.



IF YOU BELIEVE YOU ARE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM, PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE AT 877-727-4767.



THIS NOTICE IS GOOD FOR THE CALENDAR YEAR OF 2020.**



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.