Last updated February 28 2020 at 12:33 PM

8007 Bangor Drive

8007 Bangor Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8007 Bangor Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Ridglea Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Move-in Ready ~ Apply TODAY~

Come home to this beautiful property!! Enjoy the "easy on the eyes" landscaping that greets you when you pull into your driveway. Park your cars in the spacious two-car garage. Walk into your new home with ceramic hardwood tile. Cooking has never been easier with spacious granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a pantry to store items in. You will find your bedrooms upstairs as well as the laundry room. Never lug your laundry up and down the stairs! The master suite is complete with a walk-in closet, custom shower, granite countertops, and upgraded lighting. Relax in your private fenced back yard!

*Renters Insurance Required*

View all available properties at www.turnkeydfw.com

STUNNING 3/2.5 TOWNHOME INCLUDING:
1505 Sq. Ft (+/-)
3 Bedrooms
2.5 Baths
GRANITE In Kitchen and Bathrooms
BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN APPLIANCES
INCLUDES Refrigerator
INCLUDES Stove w/Oven
INCLUDES Microwave
INCLUDES Dishwasher
INCLUDES Garbage Disposal
OVER-SIZED Kitchen Pantry
Dining Area
Master Suite
WALK_IN Master Shower
Large Master Walk-In Closet
Spacious Master Bathroom
Ceiling Fans
Carpet & Tile Flooring
Attached Garage
Spacious Wood Fenced Yard
Pet-Friendly
MANY Beautiful Upgrades!!

PET POLICY: Turn Key limits pets to certain breeds and limits the number of pets on a per property basis. The prohibited breeds are Akita, American Bulldog, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois, Caucasian Mtn Dog/Ovcharka, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Keeshond, Mastiff, Pitt Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid, or any mix of the above. (The list of prohibited breeds may change based on new breeds and insurance regulations regarding pet breeds not covered by policies. If you have any concerns about your pets, please contact the Turn Key office prior to submitting an application.)

Great Benbrook Location:
Minutes to Downtown Fort Worth
Near Ridgemar Mall
Located Off Camp Bowie
Near Joint Reserve Military Base
Minutes to GREAT Dining, Entertainment, and Shopping!!

"Keeping you happy in your home"

Sponsoring Broker Turn Key Real Estate Management LLC. TX license # 9002423

"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."

**THIS PROPERTY IS PROFESSIONALLY LEASED AND/OR MANAGED BY TURN KEY REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT, LLC

IF YOU ARE NOT WORKING WITH A LICENSED TEXAS REAL ESTATE AGENT OR A MEMBER OF THE TURN KEY STAFF, YOU MAY BE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM.

IF YOU BELIEVE YOU ARE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM, PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE AT 877-727-4767.

THIS NOTICE IS GOOD FOR THE CALENDAR YEAR OF 2020.**

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8007 Bangor Drive have any available units?
8007 Bangor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8007 Bangor Drive have?
Some of 8007 Bangor Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8007 Bangor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8007 Bangor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8007 Bangor Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8007 Bangor Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8007 Bangor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8007 Bangor Drive offers parking.
Does 8007 Bangor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8007 Bangor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8007 Bangor Drive have a pool?
No, 8007 Bangor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8007 Bangor Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 8007 Bangor Drive has accessible units.
Does 8007 Bangor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8007 Bangor Drive has units with dishwashers.

