Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom with 2.5 bath. Wonderful Family neighborhood, nicely landscaped front yard, 8x8 shed in back with apple trees & nice shade to relax. Home Features include a huge gourmet kitchen with island that opens in to the family room. The 4th bedroom could also be a gameroom upstairs. This open 2 Story has a beautiful staircase. Walking distance to Arcadia Park with walking & bike trails. Dont Miss!!!