Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony all utils included parking recently renovated oven

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

AVAILABLE NOW! GORGEOUS updated two bedroom, one bath duplex located in the historical Fairmount area. Located near Texas Christian University, Burnett Park and Medical District. Just minutes from John Peter Smith Hospital. Convenient to shopping, restaurants and more. Updated through out, wood look flooring & breakfast bar. Washer, Dryer & Refrigerator included. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN THE RENT.