7762 Teal Drive
Last updated May 9 2020 at 4:41 PM

7762 Teal Drive

7762 Teal Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7762 Teal Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Park Place

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
basketball court
tennis court
fireplace
bathtub
Beautiful custom 2 story home in great neighborhood features spacious rooms, rear entry garage with deep driveway and within walking distance to nearby park with basketball, tennis court & more! Extra living area could serve as study & formal dining opens to kitchen & breakfast area, perfect for entertaining. Kitchen offers gas cooktop, island, desk area & overlooks backyard. All bedrooms are upstairs with a huge split master suite with fireplace, sitting area and private bathroom with garden tub & walk-in closet. Enjoy nearby Keller ISD schools, shops, dining & easy access to Hwy 820 or 35.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7762 Teal Drive have any available units?
7762 Teal Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7762 Teal Drive have?
Some of 7762 Teal Drive's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7762 Teal Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7762 Teal Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7762 Teal Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7762 Teal Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7762 Teal Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7762 Teal Drive offers parking.
Does 7762 Teal Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7762 Teal Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7762 Teal Drive have a pool?
No, 7762 Teal Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7762 Teal Drive have accessible units?
No, 7762 Teal Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7762 Teal Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7762 Teal Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

