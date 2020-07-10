7762 Teal Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking garage tennis court

Beautiful custom 2 story home in great neighborhood features spacious rooms, rear entry garage with deep driveway and within walking distance to nearby park with basketball, tennis court & more! Extra living area could serve as study & formal dining opens to kitchen & breakfast area, perfect for entertaining. Kitchen offers gas cooktop, island, desk area & overlooks backyard. All bedrooms are upstairs with a huge split master suite with fireplace, sitting area and private bathroom with garden tub & walk-in closet. Enjoy nearby Keller ISD schools, shops, dining & easy access to Hwy 820 or 35.