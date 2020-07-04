7721 Davenport Ave.

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated Home in West Fort Worth - Please excuse our mess while this make ready is still in progress.



This open living style home comes with three bedrooms in two bathrooms. The home is being updated with fresh paint and has had new flooring installed in the bedrooms in the past year. The kitchen has been updated with stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile, and laminate flooring. The backyard is very spacious. Hurry because this one won't last long!



Online apps only www.classicpm.com Go to leasing & mgmt. tab. Must choose a property for the application to show. Pay app fees per adult $45. The lease must be signed & deposit paid before taking the property off-market. First full months rent as well as $250 Admin Fee due with any remaining pet dep. all upon move in.



(RLNE4910743)