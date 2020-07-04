All apartments in Fort Worth
7721 Davenport Ave.
Last updated March 6 2020 at 3:45 PM

7721 Davenport Ave.

7721 Davenport Avenue
Location

7721 Davenport Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Ridgecrest

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated Home in West Fort Worth - Please excuse our mess while this make ready is still in progress.

This open living style home comes with three bedrooms in two bathrooms. The home is being updated with fresh paint and has had new flooring installed in the bedrooms in the past year. The kitchen has been updated with stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile, and laminate flooring. The backyard is very spacious. Hurry because this one won't last long!

Online apps only www.classicpm.com Go to leasing & mgmt. tab. Must choose a property for the application to show. Pay app fees per adult $45. The lease must be signed & deposit paid before taking the property off-market. First full months rent as well as $250 Admin Fee due with any remaining pet dep. all upon move in.

(RLNE4910743)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7721 Davenport Ave. have any available units?
7721 Davenport Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 7721 Davenport Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
7721 Davenport Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7721 Davenport Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7721 Davenport Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 7721 Davenport Ave. offer parking?
No, 7721 Davenport Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 7721 Davenport Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7721 Davenport Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7721 Davenport Ave. have a pool?
No, 7721 Davenport Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 7721 Davenport Ave. have accessible units?
No, 7721 Davenport Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 7721 Davenport Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7721 Davenport Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7721 Davenport Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7721 Davenport Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

