7721 Cypress Club Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Spacious home boasting 3 BR & 2 BA with updates throughout! Features include granite countertops in kitchen and copper like backsplash accent wall, wood-like flooring, ceiling fans and plenty of natural light! Owner converted two bedrooms into one - would be a great family or media room! Master bathroom has updated with new shower and stone-like backsplash and bathtub. Enjoy the large backyard with covered patio and firepit! Property comes with stainless steel side-by-side refrigerator, washer & dryer for use during the lease term!! Located in Keller ISD, access to the community pool and playground Come see today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,725, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,725, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.