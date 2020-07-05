All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated December 19 2019 at 12:53 PM

7721 Cypress Club Drive

7721 Cypress Club Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7721 Cypress Club Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Parkwood Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Spacious home boasting 3 BR & 2 BA with updates throughout! Features include granite countertops in kitchen and copper like backsplash accent wall, wood-like flooring, ceiling fans and plenty of natural light! Owner converted two bedrooms into one - would be a great family or media room! Master bathroom has updated with new shower and stone-like backsplash and bathtub. Enjoy the large backyard with covered patio and firepit! Property comes with stainless steel side-by-side refrigerator, washer & dryer for use during the lease term!! Located in Keller ISD, access to the community pool and playground Come see today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,725, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,725, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7721 Cypress Club Drive have any available units?
7721 Cypress Club Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7721 Cypress Club Drive have?
Some of 7721 Cypress Club Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7721 Cypress Club Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7721 Cypress Club Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7721 Cypress Club Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7721 Cypress Club Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7721 Cypress Club Drive offer parking?
No, 7721 Cypress Club Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7721 Cypress Club Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7721 Cypress Club Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7721 Cypress Club Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7721 Cypress Club Drive has a pool.
Does 7721 Cypress Club Drive have accessible units?
No, 7721 Cypress Club Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7721 Cypress Club Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7721 Cypress Club Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

