Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
7720 Berrenda Drive
Last updated May 22 2020 at 6:38 AM

7720 Berrenda Drive

7720 Berrenda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7720 Berrenda Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful single story home sits on a large corner lot with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath and extra room that could be use for a sitting room or office. Large open concept with a gorgeous. Kitchen features granite counter tops, abundance of cabinet and large island. Split floor plan. Spacious laundry room with wash sink. Neighborhood offers a community pool, splash pool, playgrounds, jogging and biking trails. This house is in a good location with plenty of places to shop, dine, and entertainment. Easy access to I35.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7720 Berrenda Drive have any available units?
7720 Berrenda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7720 Berrenda Drive have?
Some of 7720 Berrenda Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7720 Berrenda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7720 Berrenda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7720 Berrenda Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7720 Berrenda Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7720 Berrenda Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7720 Berrenda Drive offers parking.
Does 7720 Berrenda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7720 Berrenda Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7720 Berrenda Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7720 Berrenda Drive has a pool.
Does 7720 Berrenda Drive have accessible units?
No, 7720 Berrenda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7720 Berrenda Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7720 Berrenda Drive has units with dishwashers.

