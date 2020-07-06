7720 Berrenda Drive

Amenities

Beautiful single story home sits on a large corner lot with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath and extra room that could be use for a sitting room or office. Large open concept with a gorgeous. Kitchen features granite counter tops, abundance of cabinet and large island. Split floor plan. Spacious laundry room with wash sink. Neighborhood offers a community pool, splash pool, playgrounds, jogging and biking trails. This house is in a good location with plenty of places to shop, dine, and entertainment. Easy access to I35.