7685 Hollow Point Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available Soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident but will be available 3/15/2019. Please respect their privacy and do not disturb



3 bed 2 bath home detailed with beautiful ceramic tiles and vaulted ceilings. A bright living room and an updated kitchen. Relax in your private spacious master suite bathroom featuring dual sinks and a walk in closet. Kitchen features black on black appliances including a refrigerator. Great size back yard with a covered patio.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.