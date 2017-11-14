All apartments in Fort Worth
7685 Hollow Point Drive
7685 Hollow Point Drive

7685 Hollow Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7685 Hollow Point Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available Soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident but will be available 3/15/2019. Please respect their privacy and do not disturb

3 bed 2 bath home detailed with beautiful ceramic tiles and vaulted ceilings. A bright living room and an updated kitchen. Relax in your private spacious master suite bathroom featuring dual sinks and a walk in closet. Kitchen features black on black appliances including a refrigerator. Great size back yard with a covered patio.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7685 Hollow Point Drive have any available units?
7685 Hollow Point Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7685 Hollow Point Drive have?
Some of 7685 Hollow Point Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7685 Hollow Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7685 Hollow Point Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7685 Hollow Point Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7685 Hollow Point Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7685 Hollow Point Drive offer parking?
No, 7685 Hollow Point Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7685 Hollow Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7685 Hollow Point Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7685 Hollow Point Drive have a pool?
No, 7685 Hollow Point Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7685 Hollow Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 7685 Hollow Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7685 Hollow Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7685 Hollow Point Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

