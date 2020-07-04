7655 Blue Carriage Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Completely Renovated with Neutral tones throughout & wood flooring in the main areas. Brand New Roof and Brand New Gutters with Foundation Repaired. The updated kitchen has new tile flooring, granite counters & cabinets. New fixtures were added including fans, door knobs, plus additional lights. Updated bathrooms . Windows were fully cleaned. Both interior & exterior was freshly painted & the home has all new doors, Out back has a new updated and painted deck with space for a seating area, great for entertaining. Outstanding neighborhood, close to schools, dining & all the recreation amenities with minutes to Six Flags and Cowboys stadium.



BUYER TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION