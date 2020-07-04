All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 9 2020 at 1:46 AM

7655 Blue Carriage Court

7655 Blue Carriage Court · No Longer Available
Location

7655 Blue Carriage Court, Fort Worth, TX 76120
Cobblestone

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely Renovated with Neutral tones throughout & wood flooring in the main areas. Brand New Roof and Brand New Gutters with Foundation Repaired. The updated kitchen has new tile flooring, granite counters & cabinets. New fixtures were added including fans, door knobs, plus additional lights. Updated bathrooms . Windows were fully cleaned. Both interior & exterior was freshly painted & the home has all new doors, Out back has a new updated and painted deck with space for a seating area, great for entertaining. Outstanding neighborhood, close to schools, dining & all the recreation amenities with minutes to Six Flags and Cowboys stadium.

BUYER TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7655 Blue Carriage Court have any available units?
7655 Blue Carriage Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7655 Blue Carriage Court have?
Some of 7655 Blue Carriage Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7655 Blue Carriage Court currently offering any rent specials?
7655 Blue Carriage Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7655 Blue Carriage Court pet-friendly?
No, 7655 Blue Carriage Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7655 Blue Carriage Court offer parking?
Yes, 7655 Blue Carriage Court offers parking.
Does 7655 Blue Carriage Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7655 Blue Carriage Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7655 Blue Carriage Court have a pool?
No, 7655 Blue Carriage Court does not have a pool.
Does 7655 Blue Carriage Court have accessible units?
No, 7655 Blue Carriage Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7655 Blue Carriage Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7655 Blue Carriage Court does not have units with dishwashers.

