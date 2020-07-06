All apartments in Fort Worth
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
7653 Indigo Ridge Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7653 Indigo Ridge Drive

7653 Indigo Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7653 Indigo Ridge Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Basswood Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
7653 Indigo Ridge Drive Available 03/31/19 Rare Fort Worth 5 bed updated rental! Stainless steel, hardwood floors, dont miss out! - * New Carpet And Paint * This Immaculate Home Features 5 Bedrooms With Plenty Of Space In All The Rooms. The Master Bath Includes A Separate Standup Shower And A Garden Tub With Double Vanity Sinks. The Kitchen Includes Stainless Steel Appliances And An Abundance Of Cabinets For Storage. The Open Floor Plan Gives A Lot Of Opportunity For Entertainment. Keller Isd!! This Home Sits In Close Proximity To Multiple Restaurants, Entertainment, Fossil Creek Golf Club, Alliance Town Center, And Major Highways. Come See This Gem Today!

up to 3 pets allowed! additional deposit required
575+ credit score
no evictions
BKY OK!
New jobs ok!

Contact Neal/James Today, house will not last long!!

Text/Call (469) 249-0585

(RLNE4548607)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7653 Indigo Ridge Drive have any available units?
7653 Indigo Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7653 Indigo Ridge Drive have?
Some of 7653 Indigo Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7653 Indigo Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7653 Indigo Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7653 Indigo Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7653 Indigo Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7653 Indigo Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 7653 Indigo Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7653 Indigo Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7653 Indigo Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7653 Indigo Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 7653 Indigo Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7653 Indigo Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 7653 Indigo Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7653 Indigo Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7653 Indigo Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

