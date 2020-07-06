Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

7653 Indigo Ridge Drive Available 03/31/19 Rare Fort Worth 5 bed updated rental! Stainless steel, hardwood floors, dont miss out! - * New Carpet And Paint * This Immaculate Home Features 5 Bedrooms With Plenty Of Space In All The Rooms. The Master Bath Includes A Separate Standup Shower And A Garden Tub With Double Vanity Sinks. The Kitchen Includes Stainless Steel Appliances And An Abundance Of Cabinets For Storage. The Open Floor Plan Gives A Lot Of Opportunity For Entertainment. Keller Isd!! This Home Sits In Close Proximity To Multiple Restaurants, Entertainment, Fossil Creek Golf Club, Alliance Town Center, And Major Highways. Come See This Gem Today!



up to 3 pets allowed! additional deposit required

575+ credit score

no evictions

BKY OK!

New jobs ok!



Contact Neal/James Today, house will not last long!!



Text/Call (469) 249-0585



