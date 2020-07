Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Lovely home in well established neighborhood with easy access to I-30 and 820, just minutes from shopping and dining. Property includes stove, dishwasher, built in microwave, window blinds, 2 living rooms, large sunroom for entertaining, and partially fenced in backyard. Home is currently occupied but can be made available as needed. Does not allow pets