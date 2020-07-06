7625 Sienna Ridge Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Very Clean! ENERGY EFFICIENT 5 Ton Heat Pump HVAC system to keep your energy bills down and your family comfortable through every season. PLENTY OF OPEN SPACES! Master bedroom downstairs, 3 secondary bedrooms and HUGE third living area upstairs. Two of the secondary bedrooms have walk in closets. Conveniently located near shopping! Easy access to I35W. Family friendly neighborhood in KELLER ISD. Move in ready! $150 Admin Fee due at lease signing which includes pictoral move in report. Tenant to pay $20 monthly for preventative maintenance in addition to rent. Renter's insurance is required. Admin fee of $150 due at lease signing, which includes third-party pictorial move in report.