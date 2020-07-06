All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:49 AM

7625 Sienna Ridge Lane

7625 Sienna Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7625 Sienna Ridge Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Basswood Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very Clean! ENERGY EFFICIENT 5 Ton Heat Pump HVAC system to keep your energy bills down and your family comfortable through every season. PLENTY OF OPEN SPACES! Master bedroom downstairs, 3 secondary bedrooms and HUGE third living area upstairs. Two of the secondary bedrooms have walk in closets. Conveniently located near shopping! Easy access to I35W. Family friendly neighborhood in KELLER ISD. Move in ready! $150 Admin Fee due at lease signing which includes pictoral move in report. Tenant to pay $20 monthly for preventative maintenance in addition to rent. Renter's insurance is required. Admin fee of $150 due at lease signing, which includes third-party pictorial move in report.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7625 Sienna Ridge Lane have any available units?
7625 Sienna Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7625 Sienna Ridge Lane have?
Some of 7625 Sienna Ridge Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7625 Sienna Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7625 Sienna Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7625 Sienna Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7625 Sienna Ridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7625 Sienna Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7625 Sienna Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 7625 Sienna Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7625 Sienna Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7625 Sienna Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 7625 Sienna Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7625 Sienna Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 7625 Sienna Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7625 Sienna Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7625 Sienna Ridge Lane has units with dishwashers.

