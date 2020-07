Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground garage tennis court

Beautifully updated and well-maintained home ready for immediate move in. This home features an open floor plan with spacious living and dining area, oversized bedrooms, and lots of closets. Two car attached garage and huge fenced backyard with patio. Enjoy all the amenities in this adorable home. A beautiful walk or bike ride on the trails in the park which features a playground, tennis and basketball courts, soccer fields, frisbee golf, picnic areas, and a bird viewing section.