7609 Meadowside Road

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Stunning renovation in quiet neighborhood just minutes from the highway. Plenty of room to entertain and plenty of room for your growing family in this open concept home. Gorgeous white kitchen, endless counter space, giant island with built in cooktop. Bring all of your kitchen gadgets and dinnerware because you won't be able to fill all these cabinets! Built in desk in the kitchen for the kids to do their homework while dinner is prepared. All new flooring! Massive living and dining rooms. Work from home in your private office or make it a the perfect nursery. Enjoy the his and hers vanities in the sleek, renovated master bath! For more info, pictures and a 3D tour: search '7609 Meadowside Rd' on Facebook!