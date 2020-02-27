7605 Lisa Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Price Adjustment !! 3-2-2 with great open floor plan. Freshly painted, carpet & more. Split bedrooms, large living area with corner fireplace, updated HVAC, tiled kitchen and eating areas, private office. Spacious fenced yard. Youll be delighted to visit this property and want to make it your next home. Not your ordinary landlord, owner takes pride in home and it shows Section 8 will not be accepted. Owner requirements are reasonable but does expect working, credit worthy, good rent history applicants.