7601 Arcadia Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Beautiful Home in Keller ISD updated and ready to go!! New flooring, new paint, new base boards, WiFi programmable thermostats, updated kitchen with white cabinets, granite counter, gas cook top and built in microwave and oven. Flexible floor plan with tons of space for everyone. Large extra room downstairs could be 5th bed, media or office. HUGE master bed and bath, oversized walk in shower, dual sinks and the closet space you dream of!! Backyard Privacy with it backing to Arcadia Trail Park, a great place to relax and enjoy the outdoors!