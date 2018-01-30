All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 7601 Arcadia Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
7601 Arcadia Trail
Last updated July 26 2019 at 6:52 AM

7601 Arcadia Trail

7601 Arcadia Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7601 Arcadia Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Park Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Beautiful Home in Keller ISD updated and ready to go!! New flooring, new paint, new base boards, WiFi programmable thermostats, updated kitchen with white cabinets, granite counter, gas cook top and built in microwave and oven. Flexible floor plan with tons of space for everyone. Large extra room downstairs could be 5th bed, media or office. HUGE master bed and bath, oversized walk in shower, dual sinks and the closet space you dream of!! Backyard Privacy with it backing to Arcadia Trail Park, a great place to relax and enjoy the outdoors!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7601 Arcadia Trail have any available units?
7601 Arcadia Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7601 Arcadia Trail have?
Some of 7601 Arcadia Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7601 Arcadia Trail currently offering any rent specials?
7601 Arcadia Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7601 Arcadia Trail pet-friendly?
No, 7601 Arcadia Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7601 Arcadia Trail offer parking?
Yes, 7601 Arcadia Trail offers parking.
Does 7601 Arcadia Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7601 Arcadia Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7601 Arcadia Trail have a pool?
No, 7601 Arcadia Trail does not have a pool.
Does 7601 Arcadia Trail have accessible units?
No, 7601 Arcadia Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 7601 Arcadia Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7601 Arcadia Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belterra
7001 Sandshell Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Heights of CityView
5270 Irvin Road
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Place at Westover Hills
6200 Pershing Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Tacara Village
10401 North Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Hulen Oaks
5700 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Trails at Summer Creek
9069 Summer Creek Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76123
Parker House
250 West Lancaster Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights
2101 W Rosedale St
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University