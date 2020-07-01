7600 Silveridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Cozy 3 bed 2 bath duplex with attach 2 car garage. Open floor plan with tile floor throughout and carpet in all bedrooms. Spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and a roomy kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Master has a private patio that leads to a Large backyard with mature trees great for keeping the yard shaded during the hot summers.