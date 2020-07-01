All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7600 Silveridge Drive

7600 Silveridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7600 Silveridge Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Meadows of Candleridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy 3 bed 2 bath duplex with attach 2 car garage. Open floor plan with tile floor throughout and carpet in all bedrooms. Spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and a roomy kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Master has a private patio that leads to a Large backyard with mature trees great for keeping the yard shaded during the hot summers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7600 Silveridge Drive have any available units?
7600 Silveridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7600 Silveridge Drive have?
Some of 7600 Silveridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7600 Silveridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7600 Silveridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7600 Silveridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7600 Silveridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7600 Silveridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7600 Silveridge Drive offers parking.
Does 7600 Silveridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7600 Silveridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7600 Silveridge Drive have a pool?
No, 7600 Silveridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7600 Silveridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 7600 Silveridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7600 Silveridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7600 Silveridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

