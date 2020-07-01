7600 Silveridge Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133 Meadows of Candleridge
Cozy 3 bed 2 bath duplex with attach 2 car garage. Open floor plan with tile floor throughout and carpet in all bedrooms. Spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and a roomy kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Master has a private patio that leads to a Large backyard with mature trees great for keeping the yard shaded during the hot summers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
