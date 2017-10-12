7569 Aubrac Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fire pit fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit

This beautiful property backs up to a large greenbelt that offers walking and bike trails and an awesome patio to enjoy the sunsets and firepit. Bring your pickiest clients to see this beautiful home and the many updates it's has to offer. There are 3 bedrooms but a flex room could be used as an office or a 4th bedroom. Come see it before it's gone!