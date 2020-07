Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Updated Property in the Summerfields addition. You would feel like you are in a brand new house. New Paint, new tile flooring, new kitchen cabinets and appliances, new doors . Granite counter top and stainless steels appliances. Large fenced Backyard. Zoned to the excellent Keller ISD !!!!! Small pet only.