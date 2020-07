7554 Brittany Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

If you love Keller ISD this is your place!Exemplary Schools,Wonderful neighborhood,Wonderful Neighbors!This Landlord is awesome and takes care of his home!This home has been wonderfully maintained. Lovely back yard,New Carpet,New Sod,new Sprinkler Controller that is wireless ready,new roof,refrigerator less than 1 yr old,Dishwasher 2 yrs old,Washing Machine 2 yrs old, The Garage door 2 yrs old,Lennox HVAC system was replaced in May 2016,Water heater was replaced and upgraded to meet new Tarrant Bldg codes,exterior painted in Feb 2015. Previous tenant lived in this home for 10 full yrs, and they absolutely loved this neighborhood. This home will not disappoint!! 2 plus yr lease preferred