7548 Love Circle

Lake Front with dock! Quaint cottage style home on the lake. Wood floors throughout with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and over 1700 sq. ft. Kitchen has dishwasher and gas stove. Screened in porch on back with huge shade tree to enjoy the view of the lake overlooking the Fort Worth Nature Reserve. Shared dock and shed. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet, additional monthly pet fee for each pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application & deposit.