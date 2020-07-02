All apartments in Fort Worth
7542 Kings Trail
Last updated March 11 2020 at 7:39 PM

7542 Kings Trail

7542 Kings Trail · No Longer Available
Location

7542 Kings Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76133

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location, Location, Location...This 2 story duplex is in a great location and listed at a great price. It is very close to major highways, employers, shopping, and restaurants to make your commuting time around town more efficient. Downstairs has a very open living area and kitchen, perfect for entertaining while the upstairs has 2 decent sized bedrooms each with their own bathrooms. It is ready to go for you and your family so call today to schedule a showing because it will not last long at this price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7542 Kings Trail have any available units?
7542 Kings Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7542 Kings Trail have?
Some of 7542 Kings Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7542 Kings Trail currently offering any rent specials?
7542 Kings Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7542 Kings Trail pet-friendly?
No, 7542 Kings Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7542 Kings Trail offer parking?
Yes, 7542 Kings Trail offers parking.
Does 7542 Kings Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7542 Kings Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7542 Kings Trail have a pool?
No, 7542 Kings Trail does not have a pool.
Does 7542 Kings Trail have accessible units?
No, 7542 Kings Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 7542 Kings Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7542 Kings Trail has units with dishwashers.

