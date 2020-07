Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry

Nice, spacious duplex in Fort Worth! - Spacious two bedroom, one bath with all black on black kitchen appliances. Large living room with a wood burning fireplace and a separate area for dining and a breakfast bar. Double vanity sinks in the bath and large walk in closets. Flooring consists of carpet and vinyl wood look. Blinds on all windows. There is a large laundry room with full size washer/dryer connections.



(RLNE3617059)