Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
7515 Ederville Road
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:15 PM

7515 Ederville Road

7515 Ederville Rd · No Longer Available
Location

7515 Ederville Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Harmony Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, Duplex. Attached Garage, private fenced backyard, dishwasher, laundry room on first floor, quiet neighborhood. Ceramic tile floor in kitchen and dining room, carpets in all bedrooms. Dishwasher, stove, pantry, garbage disposal, breakfast bar, walk in closet and central heat/air. Near shopping and day care. Pets ok with pet agreement. $1350/month. 1 year lease. Available Nov 1. Call Marge 682-321-0909.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/fort-worth-tx?lid=12674159

(RLNE5220909)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7515 Ederville Road have any available units?
7515 Ederville Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7515 Ederville Road have?
Some of 7515 Ederville Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7515 Ederville Road currently offering any rent specials?
7515 Ederville Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7515 Ederville Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7515 Ederville Road is pet friendly.
Does 7515 Ederville Road offer parking?
Yes, 7515 Ederville Road offers parking.
Does 7515 Ederville Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7515 Ederville Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7515 Ederville Road have a pool?
No, 7515 Ederville Road does not have a pool.
Does 7515 Ederville Road have accessible units?
No, 7515 Ederville Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7515 Ederville Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7515 Ederville Road has units with dishwashers.

