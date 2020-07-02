7508 Rock Garden Trail

Amenities

Three Bedroom Two Bath Home in Southwest Fort Worth - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with open concept floor plan. Split bedrooms. Kitchen island and large dinging area. Master bath has garden tub with separate shower. Hardwood laminate flooring throughout interior with carpeting in bedrooms only. Washer and dryer included with lease. Term of lease is 24 months - shorter term lease option available with higher rent price. Tenant to bring their own refrigerator and provide proof of renters insurance. Pets allowed on case by case-no aggressive breeds. $40 non-refundable app fee per adult. Need copy of DL & 2 month proof of income with each submitted app. Landlord manages property.



