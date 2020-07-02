All apartments in Fort Worth
7508 Rock Garden Trail
7508 Rock Garden Trail

7508 Rock Garden Trail · No Longer Available
Location

7508 Rock Garden Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76123

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Three Bedroom Two Bath Home in Southwest Fort Worth - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with open concept floor plan. Split bedrooms. Kitchen island and large dinging area. Master bath has garden tub with separate shower. Hardwood laminate flooring throughout interior with carpeting in bedrooms only. Washer and dryer included with lease. Term of lease is 24 months - shorter term lease option available with higher rent price. Tenant to bring their own refrigerator and provide proof of renters insurance. Pets allowed on case by case-no aggressive breeds. $40 non-refundable app fee per adult. Need copy of DL & 2 month proof of income with each submitted app. Landlord manages property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7508 Rock Garden Trail have any available units?
7508 Rock Garden Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7508 Rock Garden Trail have?
Some of 7508 Rock Garden Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7508 Rock Garden Trail currently offering any rent specials?
7508 Rock Garden Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7508 Rock Garden Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 7508 Rock Garden Trail is pet friendly.
Does 7508 Rock Garden Trail offer parking?
Yes, 7508 Rock Garden Trail offers parking.
Does 7508 Rock Garden Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7508 Rock Garden Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7508 Rock Garden Trail have a pool?
No, 7508 Rock Garden Trail does not have a pool.
Does 7508 Rock Garden Trail have accessible units?
No, 7508 Rock Garden Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 7508 Rock Garden Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 7508 Rock Garden Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

