Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7504 Sweet Meadows Drive

7504 Sweet Meadows Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7504 Sweet Meadows Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This charming residence is a one-story, 3 bed, 2 bath home nestles in the community of Summer Creek Meadows in South Fort Worth. Featuring an expansive and spacious outdoor patio, perfect for outdoor living. Walk-in shower, jacuzzi bathtub, and double vanities in the master, gas fireplace with mantel in the living room, split bedrooms with a full bath. Electric Stove, Microwave, Oven, Dishwasher, and Refrigerator included in the lease. Travel time to Crowley ISD and Chisholm Trail Parkway is less than one minute!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7504 Sweet Meadows Drive have any available units?
7504 Sweet Meadows Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7504 Sweet Meadows Drive have?
Some of 7504 Sweet Meadows Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7504 Sweet Meadows Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7504 Sweet Meadows Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7504 Sweet Meadows Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7504 Sweet Meadows Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7504 Sweet Meadows Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7504 Sweet Meadows Drive offers parking.
Does 7504 Sweet Meadows Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7504 Sweet Meadows Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7504 Sweet Meadows Drive have a pool?
No, 7504 Sweet Meadows Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7504 Sweet Meadows Drive have accessible units?
No, 7504 Sweet Meadows Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7504 Sweet Meadows Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7504 Sweet Meadows Drive has units with dishwashers.

