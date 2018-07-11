7504 Sweet Meadows Drive

Amenities

This charming residence is a one-story, 3 bed, 2 bath home nestles in the community of Summer Creek Meadows in South Fort Worth. Featuring an expansive and spacious outdoor patio, perfect for outdoor living. Walk-in shower, jacuzzi bathtub, and double vanities in the master, gas fireplace with mantel in the living room, split bedrooms with a full bath. Electric Stove, Microwave, Oven, Dishwasher, and Refrigerator included in the lease. Travel time to Crowley ISD and Chisholm Trail Parkway is less than one minute!