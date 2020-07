Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AVAILABLE NOW! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house with hardwood floors and detached carport, near Lake Worth and Fort Worth Nature Reserve. Pets on a case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to two weeks with a deposit.