Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Clean as a whistle! This absolutely beautiful house offers brand new laminate floors all throughout with tile in the master bath. Freshly painted with a nice neutral color. Rooms are spacious with tons of natural light. The downstairs living area has an open concept with a decorative fireplace. Great established nice and quiet neighborhood. Close to schools, restaurants, shopping, and highways! Won’t last long!