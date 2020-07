Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This home has easy access to I 3 This home features a formal dining. It also comes with refrigerator, Electric oven & Dishwasher. Nice covered patio that jets out uncovered in the back yard There is lots of windows in the master & it is a great size. Make ready is in progress.