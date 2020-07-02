7440 Anderson Boulevard

Amenities

dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Look no further­ this home for rent has everything!

Master Suite, Dinning room or study. 2 Car Garage, Whirlpool Appliances Energy Efficient 12 SEER AC. Custom Built Kitchen Cabinets Fenced Private Yard. Nice and Quiet community. Great location. Close to schools! Don't miss out on this opportunity to lease this luxury property. Formal Dining could be used as study or 4th bedroom. Tons of cabinet space. Tons of closet space throughout the house.

Showing by appointment only. Landlord Does not accept Section-8.