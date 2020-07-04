7433 Errandale Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Great 3BR home with open plan, awesome kitchen that opens to living room, large dining area. Granite, knotty alder cabinets in kitchen, tons of windows for natural light! Great master bath with two sinks, shower and garden tub. Split bedrooms, tile in all wet areas. Security, two inch blinds, garage door opener, sprinkler system in front ,s sides and back. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, downtown Ft Worth, Lockheed Martin, Alliance Center.

($40 application fee for each adult over 18)

TAR application.