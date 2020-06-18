All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 10 2019 at 9:58 AM

7432 Blackthorn Drive

7432 Blackthorn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7432 Blackthorn Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated 3-2-2 in Ft Worth, desirable Keller ISD! Gorgeous granite throughout, upgraded fixtures, arched windows, decorative lighting and so much more! This lovely property has an open layout, high ceilings, spacious family room with gas fireplace, peek-a-boo window into the large kitchen with built-in microwave and ample storage. Nice 16x12 master suite has an inviting private bath with walk-in closet, dual sinks and an oversized soaking tub with pretty tile and glass block windows. Great secondaries, cute 2nd bath, utility with drip-dry option, nice backyard with covered porch, just minutes from schools, shopping, restaurants and the Alliance Town Square!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7432 Blackthorn Drive have any available units?
7432 Blackthorn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7432 Blackthorn Drive have?
Some of 7432 Blackthorn Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7432 Blackthorn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7432 Blackthorn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7432 Blackthorn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7432 Blackthorn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7432 Blackthorn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7432 Blackthorn Drive offers parking.
Does 7432 Blackthorn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7432 Blackthorn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7432 Blackthorn Drive have a pool?
No, 7432 Blackthorn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7432 Blackthorn Drive have accessible units?
No, 7432 Blackthorn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7432 Blackthorn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7432 Blackthorn Drive has units with dishwashers.

