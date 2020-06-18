7432 Blackthorn Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated 3-2-2 in Ft Worth, desirable Keller ISD! Gorgeous granite throughout, upgraded fixtures, arched windows, decorative lighting and so much more! This lovely property has an open layout, high ceilings, spacious family room with gas fireplace, peek-a-boo window into the large kitchen with built-in microwave and ample storage. Nice 16x12 master suite has an inviting private bath with walk-in closet, dual sinks and an oversized soaking tub with pretty tile and glass block windows. Great secondaries, cute 2nd bath, utility with drip-dry option, nice backyard with covered porch, just minutes from schools, shopping, restaurants and the Alliance Town Square!