7421 Cowhand Court

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath home on a corner lot. This home will be perfect for your family. With a bus stop only a block away and schools close by it is the perfect location for your family. The large open concept living area downstairs is perfect for entertaining and family gatherings. Do not wait to long this home will not last long. Call today for more information. This unit has been freshly painted very clean home.